12 Food Delivery Riders Allegedly Receive Prank Order At Joo Seng

Food delivery riders toil long hours to make a decent living. Dealing with issues like unfriendly customers or prank orders thus only adds to their stress.

A group of 12 food delivery riders unfortunately had to experience this on Friday (19 Feb). Allegedly victims of a prank, they gathered at an HDB block along Joo Seng Road.

Police officers were seen at the scene, supposedly there to mitigate the situation.

12 food delivery riders allegedly pranked

According to 8World News, a group of 12 delivery riders gathered next to a multi-storey carpark in Joo Seng on Friday (19 Feb).

Explaining the unusual sight, one rider claimed that they were victims of a prank.

Whether the delivery riders were from various companies is unclear. But pictures show a group of men wearing Foodpanda’s pink-and-grey attire.

An elderly man was apparently among the riders affected.

The Facebook user who shared the photo, apparently a food delivery person herself, sympathised with the riders’ predicament.

She also questioned the alleged prank caller’s actions in her post.

Police investigating incident

According to 8World News, the police confirmed that they responded to a case of “deliberate harassment” at Block 7 Upper Aljunied Lane at around 7pm on Friday (19 Feb).

They are currently investigating the case.

A Foodpanda spokesperson also told MS News that they are aware of the incident and are looking into the matter.

They urged users to use the cash-on-delivery option responsibly and be considerate towards food delivery riders.

Food delivery riders deserve our respect & appreciation

Though the verdict on whether this is a prank order isn’t out yet, the incident still serves as an important reminder to all.

Customers should use cash-on-delivery services responsibly, to avoid situations like this.

If this was indeed a prank, we hope the caller will be dealt with accordingly.

Food delivery riders are merely doing their best to fulfil our needs. The least we can do is show them some respect and appreciation.

