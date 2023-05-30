Customer Allegedly Slams Bedok Hawker’s Head Against Wall After Complaining About Small Chicken Portion

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bedok Hawker Allegedly Has Head Slammed Against Wall By Unhappy Customer

Food portions are highly talked about these days, likely due to inflation. Customers would often have to settle for a less-than-ideal serving because asking for more may incur extra costs.

However, an elderly man was allegedly upset when he received a small portion of chicken from a hawker in Bedok.

Instead of ordering additional meat, he was said to have lost his temper and assaulted the hawker.

Shocked and injured, the hawker immediately called the police.

Customer complains he didn’t get enough chicken

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at the Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre on Sunday (28 May) at around 7pm.

When interviewed, the hawker, Mr Chai Jiang Xing (name transliterated from Chinese), 55, said his aggressor and wife came to his stall and ordered curry chicken and a few dishes.

However, the customer complained that his portion of chicken was too small. The conversation reportedly escalated into a war of words when he asked for more.

“He asked me if I thought he couldn’t afford it,” exclaimed Mr Chai.

Mr Chai said he explained to the customer calmly that if he wanted more chicken, he would have to pay for it. However, he left the stall once he received the added meat portion.

Bedok hawker had his head slammed against the wall on the way to toilet

When Mr Chai went to the bathroom, he felt someone grabbing the back of his head before ramming his face against the wall twice.

As he turned around, he suffered a punch to the right side of his face.

Mr Chai said he saw the same customer leave the toilet. Shocked, he quickly called the police.

“If you want more chicken, you can say it properly. Why do you need to hit people until they bleed?”

47-year-old man assisting with investigations

A Shin Min Daily News reader had sent the news outlet a tip-off along with footage of the commotion.

Although the video was not published, Shin Min gave descriptions of the video. An uncle was sitting barefoot on the ground with a pair of slippers beside him.

Meanwhile, the black-shirted hawker and his worker were in another corner.

Police officers were at the scene carrying out investigations while a crowd gathered around the site.

Upon queries, the police confirmed that a 55-year-old man suffered light injuries but did not need to be sent to the hospital.

A 47-year-old man is assisting with ongoing investigations.

