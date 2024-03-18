23-year-old man dies after workplace accident in Bedok, was reportedly crushed by heavy machinery

23-year-old worker dies after workplace accident at Bedok North JTC building

A 23-year-old foreign worker has died following an alleged workplace accident at a JTC industrial building in Bedok on Saturday (16 March) morning.

Heavy machinery had apparently fallen and crushed him under its weight.

The worker subsequently succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital.

Police investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Heavy machinery reportedly injured foreign worker in Bedok workplace accident

A source told 8world News that the accident happened at a steam cake manufacturer located on the fifth story of a JTC industrial building along Bedok North Street 5.

The deceased is a 23-year-old foreign worker who was reportedly crushed by heavy machinery, the source said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told the Chinese-language news outlet that it received a report about the incident at 8.25am.

Paramedics conveyed the injured man to Changi General Hospital for medical treatment.

Worker succumbed to his injuries hours later, police investigations ongoing

However, the man succumbed to his injuries after a few hours and died in hospital at 3.35pm.

Responding to queries from 8world, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it received a call for assistance from Changi General Hospital around the same time.

Police learnt that the 23-year-old was conveyed conscious to the hospital after he was involved in an industrial accident at Bedok North Street 5, and was pronounced dead later in the day.

The SPF has ruled out homicide following preliminary checks.

Investigations into this case are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to JTC for additional comment.

