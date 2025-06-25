78-year-old bedridden woman burned to death after fire consumes house in Thailand

78-year-old bedridden woman was unable to escape house fire in Thailand

A devastating fire in Chonburi, Thailand, claimed the life of a 78-year-old bedridden woman in the early hours of Tuesday (25 June), while her son suffered severe burns trying to save her.

The blaze broke out at around 4am in a two-storey detached home in Piyawat Village, Mueang District.

Upon receiving the emergency call, local police raced to the scene with three fire engines from multiple municipal departments, along with rescue officers.

When emergency teams arrived, flames were roaring through the ground floor and quickly spreading upstairs.

Firefighters battled the inferno for around 30 minutes before bringing it under control.

Bedridden elderly woman found dead in fire

Tragically, inside the scorched ground floor, they discovered the charred remains of the elderly woman, Mrs Arunnee (name transliterated from Thai).

According to Thai news outlet Thairath, the 78-year-old was bedridden and thus was unable to escape the blaze.

Her son, known only as Mr Ek, suffered serious burns across his body when he attempted to save his mother.

He was rushed to Chonburi Hospital for urgent treatment.

A 67-year-old neighbour recalled being jolted awake by the sound of shouting and the sight of smoke.

He recounted that he had heard the son running and screaming for help, and could see the fire, but he couldn’t make out the emergency number clearly without his spectacles.

He then ran to a nearby hospital security guard to call for help.

Investigation ongoing to identify cause of fire

A Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officer said that when his team arrived, the ground floor was already engulfed in flames, but the upper floor had not yet caught fire.

They reported discovering Mr Ek lying unconscious on the floor.

He later regained consciousness after being woken up and asked the officers to help his mother, who had already been burned to death.

Authorities are now awaiting the chance to question the injured son further to determine the cause of the fire. Investigations remain ongoing.

Also read: 3 family members die after being trapped in Johor house fire, only 13-year-old boy survives



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from เพื่อนข่าว สายเจาะ on Facebook.