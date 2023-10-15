Bee Cheng Hiang Has S$39.90 6-Course Set Meal With Free-Flow Bakkwa, Offer Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Bee Cheng Hiang Offers 6-Course Anniversary Meal With Free-Flow Bakkwa

To some, bakkwa is a snack they only eat during the lunar new year. But, if you are one of the others who simply love bakkwa, you are in for a treat.

Bee Cheng Hiang is having a special six-course anniversary meal to celebrate its 90th anniversary. The set meal consists of dishes centred around the sweet and savoury meat, including a free-flow bakkwa platter and even bakkwa ice cream.

The anniversary meal, going for S$39.90, will be available on 28 and 29 Oct, between 12 to 2pm, at the Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery in Serangoon.

Those interested can make a booking on the Bee Cheng Hiang website.

To celebrate their 90th anniversary, Bee Cheng Hiang is rolling out a six-course meal event for all bakkwa lovers.

Happening on the weekend of 28 and 29 Oct from 12pm to 2pm, this exclusive event will see unique dishes centred around the dried delicacy at the Bee Cheng Hiang Grillery at 1359 Serangoon Road.

The company has designed the meal to “tantalise your senses and to celebrate the rich flavours of our heritage”.

Customers will get to enjoy all the sweet and savoury meat they want with a free-flow bakkwa platter as one of the courses.

Not only that, there is even bakkwa ice cream for dessert to round out your meal.

The full list of dishes is as follows:

Charcoal grilled bakkwa platter

Housemade mushroom soup

Patatas Bravas — Crispy potatoes with chilli gourmet bakkwa and Krispee Frostee

Cheesy Bakkwa Toasties — includes mozzarella cheese with bakkwa and pork floss

Main — Choose between Chashu Collagen Fettucine or Capellini Carbonara

Bakkwa Ice Cream

Choice of selected hot or cold drinks

Limited seats going for S$39.90

The anniversary set goes for S$39.90, inclusive of GST and service charges.

There are a limited number of seats to ensure an intimate dining experience.

Because of that, interested parties will need to make a reservation via the Bee Cheng Hiang website.

Upon receiving your order, the company will email you within one to two working days to place a reservation.

The company also advises those who placed an order to keep an eye on their junk folders for their email as well.

Do note that this six-course meal is strictly for dine-in only. Additionally, the price listed is for one pax and no sharing is allowed.

