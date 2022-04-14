HK Actor Benz Hui Thinks S’poreans Love To Complain, Hopes We Can Change Habit

TVB Actor Benz Hui Says Singaporeans Love To Complain

There’s no denying that Singaporeans have established an unfortunate reputation as complain kings and queens.

During a recent interview, TVB actor Benz Hui shared similar observations, claiming that Singaporeans are prone to complaining.

The 73-year-old, who was helping out at his daughter’s café in Wheelock Place, also expressed his hope that Singaporeans will change their habit.

Benz Hui notices how Singaporeans like to complain

During a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Hong Kong veteran actor Benz Hui shared some of his observations of Singaporeans.

Mr Hui said that he’s someone who will not hesitate to talk openly about any issue, even when others “wouldn’t dare to speak up” about them.

With that, he stated that he thinks Singaporeans are “spoilt by the government” and that they like to complain.

Though he added that it’s fine to complain at times, he noticed that Singaporeans tend to do it more often no matter what the circumstances are — he calls this a “serious issue”.

Hopes Singaporeans can change their complaining habit

According to Mr Hui, Singaporeans like to exaggerate issues even when they’re not really issues at all.

Furrowing his eyebrows, he urged Singaporeans to change their habit of complaining.

He then shared that although people in Hong Kong also tend to complain, they are more “reasonable” than Singaporeans.

This may be because Singaporeans are “too fortunate” compared to Hong Kong residents since the welfare here seems to be much better.

Mr Hui later claimed that he knows a doctor back in Hong Kong who is “very scared” of seeing Singaporean patients.

This is apparently because Singaporeans “know too much” and would allegedly ask the doctor why they’re prescribing certain medicines.

“If you’re a patient, be a patient, and let the doctor be a doctor,” Mr Hui said. “Don’t teach a doctor how to heal people. Otherwise, why would you bother seeing a doctor?”

Towards the end of the interview, he acknowledged that his comments may provoke some Singaporeans.

A prevalent habit in Singapore

While some Singaporeans may be ashamed of having this reputation, others might embrace it as part of our culture.

This may be because complaining can occasionally solve actual problems, like the time the barriers at Marina Way Road were removed after complaints went viral.

Nevertheless, Singaporeans may perhaps want to reflect on their habit of complaining, especially when it could result in unpleasant situations.

