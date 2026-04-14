MP Bernadette Giam jokes about ‘permanent thumbs-up’ after ligament tear, stays upbeat during recovery

Bernadette Giam tears thumb ligament, shares upbeat recovery update

Member of Parliament (MP) Bernadette Giam recently revealed that she had torn a ligament in her thumb, but kept spirits high with a lighthearted update on social media.

In a Facebook post, she shared a “before and after” of her injury, showing her initial A&E splint alongside a newer, upgraded version.

Upgraded splint after initial treatment

Ms Giam posted a set of “before and after” photos of her injury, joked that her original splint had since been replaced with a “snazzy new one”.

While she did not disclose how the injury occurred, Ms Giam expressed gratitude to those who treated her.

She also thanked a colleague for snapping a cheerful photo of her despite the situation.

Keeps positive outlook during recovery

Despite the setback, Ms Giam maintained an optimistic tone throughout her post.

“My team also says I’ll be giving them a permanent thumbs-up from now on,” she joked.

Adding that it was a “good reminder” of the support around her, she said having the right people behind her helps her stay positive.

Ms Giam ended her post by expressing hope for a full recovery soon.

Colleagues send well wishes

Her post garnered many regards from others wishing her a speedy recovery, with many of her colleagues among them.

MP Yeo Wan Ling left a comment wishing her well.

Former Mrs Singapore Heidi Wong also showed concern for the MP, leaving a comment under her post on Instagram.

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Featured image adapted from Bernadette Giam on Facebook.