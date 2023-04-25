US President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Re-Election Bid Despite Doubts About His Age

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Joe Biden Launches 2024 Presidential Re-Election Campaign With Kamala Harris

The current President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, announced today (25 Apr) that he’s running for re-election in the 2024 Presidential campaign.

Like before, Vice President Kamala Harris will be running alongside him.

Should he succeed in his nomination, and Republican Donald Trump too, the world may witness another intense face-off between the two.

Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election plan

Mr Biden confirmed his running in a tweet on Tuesday (25 Apr) which came with a video to launch his campaign.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

With the tagline “Let’s Finish the Job”, the campaign video highlighted what Mr Biden has been advocating throughout his term thus far:

Personal freedom

Protecting citizens’ rights

Ensuring equal treatment for everyone & that everyone gets a fair shot at “making it”

He also acknowledged some problems the US has faced, including Social Security cuts and discrimination.

Emphasising that the country is still “in a battle for the soul of America”, Mr Biden asked if the country wanted more freedom and rights in years to come.

He expressed his belief that Americans know what they want, as a nation that believes in honesty and respect, as well as treating each other with dignity.

He thus urged those who are on the same page to visit his campaign website to show their support. “(T)here’s nothing, simply nothing we cannot do if we do it together,” he said in the video.

Squashes doubts about old age

At 80, Mr Biden is the oldest president in US history. The BBC reports that due to his age, people have already questioned whether he’s fit to run for President again.

The President acknowledged such sentiments early this year, and simply told doubters to “watch me”.

Should he make it through a second full term, Mr Biden would be 89 years old at the end of it.

But before getting there, he may have to overcome a potential rematch with Republican Donald Trump, whom he faced in the last election in 2020.

Both he and Trump are apparent favourites to win their nominations, notes the BBC.

Trump had announced his bid for presidency much earlier, in November 2022.

Featured image adapted from Joe Biden on Facebook.