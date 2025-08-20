G-Dragon, Taeyang & Daesung reunite for BIGBANG’s 19th anniversary on web variety show

Daesung hosts G-Dragon & Taeyang on variety show as BIGBANG celebrates 19th anniversary

BIGBANG, one of K-pop’s most renowned and influential groups, known for hits like ‘Fantastic Baby’ and ‘Haru Haru’, celebrated their 19th anniversary on Tuesday (19 Aug).

To mark this milestone, Daesung invited his fellow bandmates G-Dragon and Taeyang to join him on his web variety show ‘ZIP DAESUNG’.

The trio reminisced about their incredible journey and teased fans with appearances from other stars in the upcoming episode, which airs this Friday (22 Aug).

BIGBANG sings birthday song & blows out candles on cake

Released on Tuesday, the pre-release video — titled ‘BIGBANG 19th Anniversary Home Sweet Home Party’ — is part of the show’s third season.

The teaser featured a cosy setup, complete with a colourful “19” shaped balloon, a table full of pastries and sweets, and a comfy sofa.

G-Dragon, BIGBANG’s leader, kicked off the episode with a playful introduction of Daesung and Taeyang as his “members”, “brothers”, and “muses”.

To mark their first reunion in a while and to celebrate BIGBANG’s anniversary, the production team surprised them with a three-tiered cake topped with dolphins and flowers.

With streamers hanging from the ceiling, the trio sang a cheerful birthday song and blew out the candles.

“Can you believe it? BIGBANG is 19 now!” G-Dragon exclaimed, to which Daesung quipped that they are now “legal to drink”.

Celebration to feature other Korean celebrities

The six-and-a-half-minute video also offered more exciting snippets from the highly anticipated episode.

One highlight was the appearance of fellow K-celebrities — close friends of BIGBANG — who were invited to join the anniversary celebration.

The guest list includes 2NE1’s CL, Seventeen’s Hoshi, and actor Go Kyung-pyo, adding even more star power to the special occasion.

Also read: Se7en & Lee Da Hae Are Married, Idols From BIGBANG & 2NE1 Attend Star-Studded Wedding

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ZIP DAESUNG on YouTube.