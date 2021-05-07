Bike Shop Owner Donates $8,888 To Free Madrasah Programme

All Singaporeans should know the pledge by heart. The core ethos of being open-minded when imparting help to one another is ingrained in us.

Source

A shining example of that is Lim Ah Boy, owner of a Singaporean bike shop. Affectionately known as such by his loyal customers, Mr Lim donated $8,888 to a Madrasah during this fasting month.

Nur Insan is a madrasah that aims to provide free Islamic education to the Muslim community in Singapore.

Lim Ah Boy donates generously to free madrasah

In a Facebook post, Mr Lim was filmed visiting the madrasah and having a tour of the facilities.

Source

He then sheepishly posed for a picture with a printed cheque of $8,888.

Source

After which he was presented with a set of traditional Malay clothing, presumably in time for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Speaking to the camera later, he gave some insight into his generous deed.

Source

Some 40 years ago, Mr Lim was a resident of Kallang Bahru, where he made many close Malay friends.

He noticed that many a time when school sessions ended, they would be starved of activities, leading them to just ‘hang around’ or play football under the void decks.

With his donation, he hopes to give young children a healthy outlet for after-school activities.

One in which they could enrich themselves spiritually and mentally through the programmes presented by the madrasah.

Bike shop owner frequently donates to society

As a longstanding figure in the motorsport scene here in Singapore, he has amassed a loyal customer base who constantly return to his bike shop for its affordable prices.

And ever since his retirement in early 2020, he has had more time to participate in his philanthropic activities.

Earlier this year, he participated in a Ramadan support and donation campaign in which he donated as well as handed out food to families in the Muslim community.

Source

Last year, he gave back to the less fortunate during the height of the pandemic.

Source

Reaching out to families and individuals of all backgrounds, Mr Lim truly gives from his heart, and like our national pledge says, “regardless of race, language or religion”.

Major props to Lim Ah Boy

Rendering help unto others should never be complicated. We are blessed to be living in Singapore where racial harmony is a value we pride ourselves on.

We’d like to salute Mr Lim for all his selfless donations and constant contributions to the community.

We are sure that he has impacted many lives beyond what he can see.