Woman Gives Billie Eilish Concert Ticket To Stranger After Being Stood Up, Both Attend Event Together

Billie Eilish Concertgoer Gives Away Extra S$175 Ticket To Stranger

When it comes to concerts, most of us would choose to attend them with our friends or loved ones. But what happens when our concert partners cancel at the last minute?

A lady who found herself in such a predicament for the recent Billie Eilish concert came up with the perfect solution by taking advantage of TikTok’s reach.

An hour before the concert, the lady posted a video stating she was giving away a S$175 ticket due to the last-minute cancellation.

A stranger reacted to the post shortly after, and the pair ended up watching the highly-anticipated together, a testament to social media’s ability to bring people together.

Billie Eilish concertgoer gives away ticket after friend cancels on her

At about 7.10pm on Sunday (21 Aug), TikTok user @candi.licious posted a clip of her predicament one hour before the concert.

A friend who was supposed to attend the concert with her at 8pm had cancelled on her.

Sharing that none of her other friends could make it to the concert, the woman said she would give away the concert ticket to someone who comments on the video, provided they could reach by 8pm.

Soon after, a user left a comment on the video, saying that he could head over instantly.

At about 7.39pm, the OP updated that she’s meeting the user in front of the National Stadium.

Moments later, the TikTok user posted a clip showing herself and a man in a black hoodie walking along the area outside the venue. He waved to the camera with a peace sign, thanking the woman for the free ticket.

Recipient of ticket ‘kicks’ mum off bike so he could rush to venue

On Monday (22 Aug), the TikTok user uploaded another clip recounting what happened the day before.

According to her, the recipient of the free ticket chanced upon the video when he stopped at a traffic light. Blessed with quick and dexterous fingers, the man became the first person to comment on the video expressing his interest.

The man was apparently sending his mum home at the time and “kicked” her off his bike so he could head to the concert location — we sure hope it was merely a figure of speech.

The pair met outside National Stadium at 7.58pm and made it in time for the concert at 8.15pm.

Ticket recipient thanks TikTok user for opportunity

Responding to the videos, the ticket recipient said he thoroughly enjoyed the concert and thanked the OP for the unexpected opportunity.

He also clarified that it was merely a 10-minute bus ride home from the location where he dropped his mother off, adding that “she’s okay with it too”.

Clear that everything went exceedingly well that night, one user joked that the OP must’ve broken the record for the fastest “flash blind date” in Singapore.

Showcases social media’s ability to bring people together

While it was unfortunate that the OP’s friend cancelled on her at the last minute, we’re glad she managed to find someone else to attend the concert with her.

It’s heartwarming to see her fulfilling one fan’s wish of seeing Billie Eilish in the flesh, especially when it was completely unplanned.

This also showcases social media’s extraordinary ability to bring people together when used correctly.

Featured image adapted from @candi.licious on TikTok.