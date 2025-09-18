Crow circles bird drowning in Kallang River, netizens speculate that crow had attacked it

Bird drowns in Kallang River while crow surrounds it

A netizen recently took to Facebook to share footage of a crow circling a bird that was drowning in Kallang River.

Putting two and two together, Facebook users speculated that the bird could have fallen into the river after being attacked by the crow.

Bird flaps wings to stay afloat on Kallang River

Speaking to MS News, Rovena shared that she witnessed the scene at about 2.20pm on Monday (15 Sept).

In the video posted on Facebook, the bird was partially submerged in the river, flapping its wings as it struggled to stay afloat.

The crow, initially perched on the railing of a bridge, suddenly dived towards the drowning bird.

After circling the drowning bird, the crow flew back to its original viewing spot.

Seconds later, the crow made another dive towards the bird, which had completely vanished into the water by then.

The crow then flew back to the bridge and settled atop a Singapore flag.

Another video showed the bird floating motionless in the river, apparently dead.

Rovena claimed that the crow eventually flew off after the bird drowned.

Netizens speculate crow’s intentions

Netizens flooded the comments with solutions, speculations, and empathy towards the bird that had drowned.

While many found the incident saddening, a user said to “let nature run its course”.

Others believed that something could have been done to rescue the bird.

A netizen suggested that bystanders use a “branch” or a “long stick” to save the bird, especially if it is not far from the bank.

Another user proposed that an angler could have “hooked it up to safety”.

Although some users guessed the crow was trying to help the bird, most pointed out that it is more likely that the crow had attacked it.

Highlighting crows’ “aggressive and territorial” nature, a netizen added that the crow might have even “forced” the bird into the water.

