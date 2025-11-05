Woman appeals for help after finding bird stuck to bench in Hougang

Woman seeks help via TikTok after finding mynah bird stuck to bench in Hougang void deck

A woman recently took to TikTok to appeal for help after discovering a bird stuck to a bench at a void deck in Hougang.

Bird in distress and stuck on bench

The video, posted by TikTok user @tanyafaithh on Sunday (2 Nov), showed a distressed mynah unable to move at Block 129 Lorong Ah Soo.

From the footage, it appeared to be stuck to the bench, possibly due to glue, paint, or its own faeces.

In the clip, Faith urged netizens to contact the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), saying she had tried calling their hotline “multiple times but to no avail.”

“There is a pigeon stuck to a bench at Block 129 Lorong Ah Soo… TikTok, please do your thing and call them ASAP before the pigeon passes on,” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to MS News, Tanya Faith, 22, said she initially mistook the bird for simply resting on the bench.

“I was quite shocked, haha, ’cos you don’t really see mynahs or birds just sitting on benches. Then it started to flap its wing, that’s when I realised it was stuck,” she recalled.

Tried to feed the bird water but failed

Worried, Faith tried to offer the bird some water, but it became defensive. “It tried to bite me, so I just stood at the side, trying to call ACRES,” she said.

Despite calling ACRES several times, she could not get through.

“Some calls were engaged, and some nobody picked up. They were probably busy,” Faith added.

She eventually contacted ACRES and was told that officers would head down to the location at about 9pm — four hours after her initial call.

However, by then, the mynah was no longer there.

Netizens praise woman for trying to save stuck bird

A netizen wished the bird ended up fine, and thanked Faith for her efforts to ensure the mynah’s safety.

Meanwhile, another TikTok user praised Faith for her “beautiful heart”.

MS News has reached out to ACRES for more information.

