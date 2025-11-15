Birds collide into clear panels at bus stop along Dairy Farm Road, at least 2 dead

Man sees 3 birds collide into bus stop along Dairy Farm Road

Soon after finding a dead bird at a bus stop, a man witnessed three more birds colliding into its clear panels.

The avian casualities occurred at bus stop 43899 along Dairy Farm Road on 9 Nov, said Mr Jimmy Tan in a Facebook post the next day.

Man finds bird lying on ground next to bus stop

Mr Tan said he was cycling in the area at about 8am when he saw the pink-necked green pigeon lying on the ground with its eyes closed.

It lay near the bus stop, which had clear panels across its back.

He inspected the bird and found that it was not breathing, but also had no sign of decomposition. Its body was intact and free from external injuries.

Thus, he concluded that it had just died and decided to report this to a hotline operated by the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LCKNHM) for dead bird reports.

He moved the male pigeon’s carcass to a grass patch behind for a volunteer to collect.

3 more birds collide into Dairy Farm bus stop

Just as Mr Tan was making his report, he heard loud thuds and saw three more birds colliding into the clear panels of the bus stop, he said.

The three Asian glossy starlings fell to the ground, dazed.

While two of them flew away within minutes, the third one lay on the ground, opening and closing its eyes periodically.

It stood up after about five minutes, but appeared injured, so he moved it to a raised platform.

He called the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for help, but later told them that the starling had recovered and flown away.

Student finds another dead bird at bus stop

Later that afternoon, LCKNHM told Mr Tan that the dead pigeon was collected by their student volunteer.

Additionally, the volunteer found another pink-necked green pigeon nearby, this time a female.

This bird appeared to have died before the male pigeon, as its carcass was infested with maggots.

LCKNHM estimated that it had died a day before — that means at least two birds had died at the bus stop in the last 24 hours.

Man reports bird collisions to the authorities

Mr Tan pinpointed the clear panels of the bus stop as being to blame for the “flurry” of bird crashes.

He noticed that the panels had smudges and stain marks with bits of bird feathers and partially digested fruit remains, suggesting that those were the points of impact.

In a blog post, he said he also found the fruit remains on the ground behind the bus stop, and suggested that birds might have vomited them out after the collisions.

He reported the bird collisions to the authorities on 10 Nov, hoping appropriate measures would be implemented to prevent further incidents.

This is especially since the bus stop is in a high biodiversity area bordering the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and many native birds are in danger of being injured and killed, he said.

Clear panels replaced

In an update on his blog, Mr Tan said his report might have worked.

On Saturday (15 Nov) evening, he noticed that some of the clear panels of the bus stop had been replaced with translucent dotted patterns.

Other panels had apparently been earmarked for similar treatment.

He said he was glad to see this, noting that at least three of the four bus stops along Dairy Farm Road had stain marks on their clear panels, suggesting previous bird collisions.

Also read: Chicken suddenly flies straight into lorry on M’sia highway, breaks windshield & dies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jimmy Tan on Facebook.