Chicken suddenly flies straight into lorry on M’sia highway, breaks windshield & dies

Chicken dies after crashing into lorry on highway, breaks windshield

A chicken and a lorry ended up in an accident on a highway in Malaysia.

According to the dashcam timestamp, the incident occurred on 23 Sept at 8.08am.

On a seemingly ordinary drive, an unidentified flying object suddenly hurtled towards the lorry. It smashed into the windshield in the blink of an eye.

The collision broke the glass and angled the dashcam downwards.

Upon closer inspection of the footage, the driver found out that the ‘projectile’ was in fact a black chicken taking flight.

In the Facebook post, the driver wrote that he had no idea what to say about the accident.

“You’re a chicken you know… Not a bird you know..” he humorously wrote.

He also said to the chicken that it should have just run across the road instead of comparing itself to a crow by flying.

He then wrote that the chicken in flight resembled an eagle on the hunt for prey. Unfortunately, it ended with the bird becoming roadkill instead.

Netizens identify chicken as wild junglefowl

Several commenters identified the bird as a junglefowl, wild birds that modern chickens were domesticated from. Junglefowl can fly while chickens cannot.

While the driver assumed that the bird had died on impact, one commenter claimed that junglefowl could be tough enough to survive hits with vehicles like his lorry.

Another netizen jokingly asked if this counted as a bird strike, which usually involves birds crashing into planes with serious consequences.

A Facebook user humourously complained that in such a situation, the driver could neither sue the chicken for the accident nor take it to cook for a meal.

