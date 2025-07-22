Man in South Korea shot to death by father who he threw birthday party for 

34-year-old man in South Korea shot dead by father who he threw birthday party for

A man in South Korea threw a birthday party for his father, only to get fatally shot by the same man using a homemade gun.

Other family members were also present, including the murdered man’s wife and kids.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the man was arrested on Monday (21 July).

Man shoots own son at birthday party

On Sunday (20 July), a 63-year-old man showed up at an apartment for a party organised by his 34-year-old son.

After a while, the father briefly left the premises and returned with a homemade gun. He then fired two shots into his son’s chest before fleeing the scene in a rental car.

Police tracked the man down three hours later and arrested him.

10 additional homemade firearms and 86 rounds of improvised buckshot were also found in his vehicle.

A subsequent search of the shooter’s apartment uncovered 15 homemade explosives, which had been set to blow up at noon the following day. Authorities evacuated the building and safely defused the bombs.

According to Chosun, the son succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Murder motivated by decades-long grudge

When asked by investigators, the man said he was motivated by grudges between him and his son.

According to The Korea Times, the 63-year-old said his son had constantly blamed him for the family’s fracture. The man had divorced his ex-wife about 20 years ago.

However, the pair maintained contact despite the arguments. Photos show the father-son duo together at multiple birthday parties throughout the years.