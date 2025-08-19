Driver cuts across double white lines at Bishan flyover, sideswipes other driver who sped up

Two cars clash along Lorong 6 Toa Payoh slip road on Bishan Flyover

On Monday (18 Aug) night, two cars were involved in a traffic accident along a slip road on Bishan flyover.

As one of the drivers accelerated, the other lane changed across double white lines, resulting in the latter’s vehicle side-swiping the former.

Dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on Tuesday (19 Aug).

MPV driver speeds up in response to other driver switching on turn signal

At the start of the dashcam footage, a grey multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was seen travelling along the left-most lane.

The other car, a grey sedan, was seen travelling in the middle lane with its left turn signal turned on.

As they approached the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit, the car in the left-most lane started accelerating, seemingly ignoring the other car’s intention.

The car in the middle lane then cuts across the double white lines, heedless of the MPV.

This resulted in the car on the right sideswiping the MPV.

Netizens divided on who’s at fault

Netizens were divided over which driver was at fault.

One user warned that the driver in the middle lane will end up being involved in a more serious incident if they continue driving in such a manner.

However, another user chided the MPV driver for accelerating.

This user summed up what seemed to be a shared sentiment by many users on the subject.

It is a traffic offence to cross double white lines on a road. Drivers face a fine of up to S$200 and four demerit points.

Also read: Car changes 3 lanes at once on CTE, sideswipes motorcyclist & sends him crashing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.