54 People Attend Company Dinner At Bishan Restaurant, Nearly Half Reportedly Test Covid-19 Positive

23 People Reportedly Test Covid-19 Positive After Company Dinner At Bishan Restaurant

With Singapore having entered DORSCON Green as of 13 Feb (Monday), it’s safe to say that life has pretty much returned to pre-Covid normal.

That doesn’t mean Covid-19 has gone away, however, as new cases still emerge daily.

A group of people found that out the hard way recently when nearly half of them tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a company dinner at a Bishan restaurant.

Out of the 54 attendees, 21 reportedly fell sick, as did a cook and waiter from said restaurant.

Company dinner attendees may have gotten Covid-19 from a non-employee

An former employee of the company who attended the dinner told 8world News that he had gone to an undisclosed Bishan restaurant two Saturdays ago (4 Feb) with some ex-colleagues.

Although there were 54 people in attendance for the annual company dinner, the organiser did not book out the venue.

As a result, there were also other non-employee diners streaming in and out of the restaurant.

While the evening started out with just three or four tables of diners, more and more guests came in later, the employee explained.

Employees who tested Covid-19 positive did not have severe symptoms

Things took a turn when the event organiser informed the group last Tuesday (7 Feb) via WhatsApp that two of their colleagues had tested positive for the coronavirus.

They then urged the rest of the group to get tested immediately.

By that night, more than 10 colleagues said their tests had returned positive.

The next day, it was purportedly confirmed that 21 colleagues in total had been infected.

Spooked, the employee who spoke to 8world News said he self-tested five days in a row. Fortunately for him, he managed to remain Covid-19 free.

Additionally, he revealed that those who tested positive did not exhibit severe symptoms, as most of them only had a fever, cold, or sore throats.

Out of the 21 affected, only one lost their sense of taste, while another had a persistent cough.

Cook and waiter from Bishan restaurant reportedly tested positive as well

Later on, the event organiser found out from the restaurant that one of their cooks and waiters had also fallen sick with Covid-19.

The restaurant reportedly had no choice but to close the day after the dinner, with business finally resuming yesterday (14 Feb).

Reflecting on the situation, the employee said that everyone might feel more at ease with large-scale gatherings now that Singapore is under DORSCON Green.

“However, I still think it’s better to be safe. Maybe one can take an ART test before attending such activities.”, he said.

Let this be a reminder to continue practising basic safety measures, like masking up when we’re sick to minimise infection risks.

