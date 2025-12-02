Blackpink fans from M’sia book Geylang hotel for concert, get stares from passers-by

Malaysian Blackpink fans book hotel in Geylang due to proximity to National Stadium

A group of Blackpink fans from Malaysia had an unexpected experience after booking a hotel in Geylang for the K-pop group’s recent concert.

As they walked through the area in their bold outfits, the group drew curious looks from passers-by.

Blackpink fans book Geylang hotel for concert

In an Instagram reel posted on Monday (1 Dec), user @ivor_xianz documented the group’s reaction as they walked along the busy streets of Geylang dressed in their concert-ready fits.

In the clip, the group can be seen posing in front of the Lorong 8 Geylang street sign, opposite the famous Lor 9 Beef Kway Teow.

As they walked along the pavement, the group noticed that their outfits were attracting a lot of attention.

Their expressions ranged from amused to mildly surprised as they took in their surroundings, realising the area was a little different from typical tourist spots.

After passing an adult store and getting some unsolicited stares from men, they later realised they had booked a hotel in Singapore’s red-light district.

“Pov: you booked a hotel in red light district for Blackpink concert,” the TikToker wrote in the text overlay.

The OP, identified as Ivor, explained that they booked the hotel as it was just a 15-minute walk from the concert venue.

‘Slay outfit, wrong district’

Despite the surprise at the area’s reputation, the group of Blackpink fans appeared to take the situation in stride.

Their outfits, coordinated for the Blackpink concert, contrasted sharply with the gritty backdrop.

“Slay outfits but wrong districts,” read the caption.

After some time, the group eventually decided to take a taxi to the concert venue instead of walking there.

The experience was not entirely negative, though, as Ivor and her friends enjoyed the “fashion runway” at a pedestrian crossing.

Ivor also provided a piece of advice for visitors coming to Singapore for concerts.

So yea, maybe don’t book in Geylang if you’re going to dress up for concert near National Stadium.

Speaking to MS News, Ivor said she and her friends attended the Blackpink concert on Sunday (30 Nov).

The group had learnt about Geylang’s reputation from a “neighbour” at their hotel.

Overall, Ivor found the experience “funny and surprising” but decided to take a taxi to the concert venue after “getting uncomfortable” with the attention they were receiving.

Netizens surprised by OP’s hotel choice

The post has since gained traction among netizens, with some locals chiming in with their opinions.

A netizen felt that Geylang is still “a much safer place” compared to New York City and some other countries, even with its red-light-district reputation.

Another TikTok user shared that Geylang offers a “different experience”, including delicious food.

This netizen took the opportunity to recommend hotels in Jalan Besar, or Hotel Boss in Lavender.

Also read: Man allegedly harasses female bus passenger, shows middle finger before alighting at Geylang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ivor_xianz on TikTok.