Airline crew treats woman’s bleeding head wound after incident at Terminal 4 slide

Airline crew treats woman’s bleeding head wound after Terminal 4 slide incident

Recently, a woman accidentally hit her head while taking a ride on Changi Airport Terminal 4’s slide.

The slide is a winding one that leads to the Chandelier – a five-storey playground that also serves as an art sculpture.

The incident caused Ms Koey Har to sustain a bleeding wound on her head.

Thereafter, staff from the airline that Ms Har took assisted in applying medication to her wound.

Had to board flight 30 minutes after incident at Terminal 4 slide

On Sunday (2 June), Ms Har took to Instagram to share a vlog documenting the incident.

At one point while she was videoing her experience taking the slide, a sudden impact caused her sandals to be knocked off her feet. A loud bump could also be heard.

She subsequently showed the bleeding cut on her head.

Through in-clip captions, Ms Har noted that the incident occurred at 3.10pm that day, while her flight was scheduled to take off at 3.40pm.

“There’s no time at all to go to the clinic,” she wrote. “[I] can only rush to the pharmacy to buy medication.”

Air stewardess helped to clean & dress her wound

Fortunately, Ms Har’s injury was attended to after she boarded the aircraft.

A flight attendant first called her manager to explain that she needed to dress and clean Ms Har’s wound as “she fell down when playing the slide”.

Upon hearing this, Ms Har couldn’t help but laugh bemusedly at herself and the situation.

Soon after, the flight attendant took out bottles of saline and antiseptic solution, and asked Ms Har if she could “tahan”, or tolerate the pain.

“I think I will cry,” Ms Har replied.

Later, the crew member was seen carefully dabbing the cotton balls on Ms Har’s wound.

During the process, she also apologised to Ms Har profusely for any pain that she might feel.

A liquid plaster was the final step in the medical procedure.

“So what did this incident teach us?” Ms Har said to the camera afterwards. “It’s okay to have fun, but be careful about safety.”

Spokesperson from Changi Airport apologises for incident

In response to queries from MS News, a spokesperson from Changi Airport said that they were not aware of the incident, and apologised for Ms Har’s experience at the Terminal 4 slide.

She also highlighted that the airport has safety guidelines placed at the slide’s entrance.

These instructions include the position individuals should be in when sliding, and reminders to wear covered shoes and avoid bringing loose items.

For passengers who require assistance, there are also emergency contact numbers at the slide that they can dial.

“We wish the passenger a fast recovery and hope to see her again soon at Changi Airport,” the spokesperson wrote.

MS News has reached out to Ms Har for more information.

