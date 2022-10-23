BlueSG Car Rolls Over Divider In Bukit Panjang, Plants Seem Like The Only Casualty

BlueSG Car Crashes Into Divider In Bukit Panjang After Making Right Turn

The afternoon blues can often hit us all in the most unexpected ways. For this unfortunate driver, it resulted in a crash that became the talk of the Internet.

The driver was making a right turn in the vehicle when they abruptly rolled right over a divider in Bukit Panjang.

The car then became stuck in the area for what might have been a significant period of time.

Fortunately, no severe injuries have seemingly occurred from the crash — aside from the plants, that is.

BlueSG car crashes into divider in Bukit Panjang

Posting to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, a netizen shared that the incident occurred on 22 Oct, at 12.02pm.

The driver was travelling in a BlueSG vehicle along Bukit Panjang Road when they made a right turn.

Wrongfully estimating the turn, they careened right over the road divider separating the lanes.

A series of pictures then showed that the vehicle was apparently stuck in the divider for a pretty significant period of time.

On the bright side, no casualties seem to have occurred from the incident. Moments after the crash, the footage captured a person in blue standing next to the car while talking on the phone.

A subsequent screenshot shows two traffic police officers parked next to the car.

Netizens find humour in strange crash

The incident has since gained a fair amount of attention on Facebook. It’s not every day you see such a view on your afternoon commute to lunch, after all.

One netizen was reminded of the humorous meme ‘Sir, you can’t park there, sir.’

Yet another user teased the driver for playing “bumper cars”. The sharp turn the vehicle made is certainly reminiscent of them.

Multiple users have pointed out that a fault with the electrical car itself may have caused the incident.

As of yet, the reason for the crash is still unclear.

MS News has reached out to BlueSG for comment, and will update the article when they get back.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.