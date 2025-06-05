BMW car breaks in half in Penang road accident, driver flung out of vehicle

1 dead after road accident involving BMW in Penang, Malaysia

A BMW sedan was reduced to a wreck after its driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on a mountain road in Penang, Malaysia at around 4am on 4 June.

It is believed that the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when it crashed into a motorcycle and then into trees by the roadside.

The impact also caused debris, including the car’s seats and exhaust pipe, to scatter on the road.

Driver of BMW found dead

The State Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a call regarding the incident at 4.07am, Kosmo reported.

Police, rescuers, and medical staff arrived and found that the 29-year-old BMW driver was flung from the vehicle by the impact.

They found him on a grassy slope a few metres away from the scene and pronounced him dead on the spot.

Motorcyclist severely injured

The deceased’s body was sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to JBPM Director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah, the rescue operation concluded at 4.38am.

Also read: Construction worker dies after getting hit by speeding Lamborghini in M’sia, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.