Boba Phone Sanitising Case Has UV-C Lights To Eliminate 99.9% Of Germs & Keep Our Mobiles Clean

Our smartphones can become a reservoir of pathogens. While disinfectant wipes could clean your screen, you can never tell if bacteria have been 100% eliminated.

The good news is Smoko – an online shop for novelty items based in the United States – has launched a pre-order for their boba phone sanitising case.

Source

The adorable box is equipped with UV-C lights that are said to be effective in killing germs, including viruses that cause cold and flu.

Let’s take a look at this innovative device that you should add to your shopping wishlist, more so if you’re a BBT fan.

Boba phone sanitising case

Cleaning your beloved tech gear with alcohol or water can be troubling, especially if it’s not waterproof.

Smoko’s solution lies in their upcoming boba phone sanitising case which promises to clean your favorite accessories in the cutest way possible.

Simply put the phone in the sanitising case, wait for 10 minutes, and you’re good to go.

Source

If you ever feel impatient, just stare at the smiling boba that is guaranteed to warm your heart.

Source

The boba sanitising box measures 21.5cm x 10cm x 7cm.

Source

No need to worry about germs lying around in our smartphone, keys, AirPods, and small accessories. So, the next time your AirPods fall to the floor, you can safely disinfect it before use.

Available for pre-order

The boba phone sanitising case is available for pre-order here from S$115.37 (US$85).

Direct shipping to Singapore may come at a price, so jio interested friends and family and get a bulk of sanitising cases in one go.

You can also use their check out cart to calculate the shipping cost, so you can easily know how to split the cost with fellow BBT fans to save up some cash.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Smoko warns that some shipments may be delayed. You can visit their site to learn the specifics of their shipping policy.

Hope they have larger sanitising cases

The ongoing pandemic has made us acutely aware of viruses lying around in our gadgets, doorknobs, and other items we touch frequently. But, thanks to this boba phone sanitising case, at least we can keep our mobiles clean and celebrate our love for BBT.

Besides this featured product, Smoko has launched boba tumblers and mini-fridges to keep your BBT obsession alive. By shopping in their store, you can probably transform your rooms into a BBT-themed paradise.

In the future, we hope that they can create a larger version to disinfect larger furniture and appliances in our homes.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram.