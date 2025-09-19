Body of 18-year-old found in car at Japan police station, 2 arrested for abandoning corpse

Body of teen boy abandoned at police station

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in the trunk of a car abandoned at the Sakura Police Station in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan in the early hours of Tuesday (16 Sept).

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, the vehicle arrived at the police station around 12.45am.

Two young men then approached officers and informed them that there was a body inside the car.

2 young men arrested for abandoning a corpse

Upon investigation, police discovered the body of the teenager, who was wearing only underwear and had multiple external injuries.

The two men, 23-year-old unemployed residents of Tochigi Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of abandoning a corpse.

According to local news reports, Naoki Nomoto and Itsuki Yamamoto, the two men arrested, have a history of problematic behaviour.

Nomoto, in particular, was reportedly known in his community for his previous issues.

Police are currently working to determine the cause of the boy’s death and gather further details regarding the incident.

Teen boy was reported missing by family

The deceased has been identified as an 18-year-old man from Tochigi Prefecture.

His family had reported him missing on 15 Sept after he failed to return home for several days.

Additionally, on 14 Sept, a report was made to the police about a suspicious vehicle within the jurisdiction of the Sakura Police Station.

This is believed to be related to the incident.

The police are not ruling out the possibility that the suspects may be aware of the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Authorities are also examining whether organised crime groups were involved in the incident.

However, they have yet to disclose whether the suspects have confessed to committing the crime.

