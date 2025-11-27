19-year-old youth found dead & handcuffed in Vietnam river, went missing after visiting Hanoi

Missing youth found dead in Hưng Yên river

The body of a missing 19-year-old youth has been found floating on a river in Hưng Yên, Vietnam.

The deceased was discovered in a bag with her hands bound together.

Authorities are investigating her death and have arrested her boyfriend in connection to the incident.

Body was in a state of decomposition

The deceased, identified as Nguyễn Thị Yến Nhi, had been missing since 4 Nov.

Yến Nhi had left her hometown in Nghệ An the day before to visit Hanoi.

On Wednesday (19 Nov), her body was discovered floating in the river near Đức Hợp Commune.

The 19-year-old had been tied up with duct tape and placed inside a nylon bag.

As the body was severely decomposed, visual identification proved to be difficult.

However, her family identified the victim based on her tattoos — including one on her neck.

48-year-old Mr Nguyen Van Ngoc said multiple identifying features matched his daughter, including:

The neck tattoo

Four additional tattoos on her body

A scar on her waist

Light brown dyed hair

The family is currently waiting for DNA confirmation from authorities.

Went missing after leaving home for Hanoi

According to the family, Yến Nhi started working at a clothing shop in Hanoi this year.

She then moved to a job at an electronics company in Bắc Ninh before quitting two months ago to care for her ailing grandmother.

On 2 Nov, a man and a woman visited their home to see Yến Nhi for about 30 minutes.

The following day, she asked permission to go to Hanoi for a visit and was given a lift to a highway to catch a bus.

On the morning of 4 Nov, she phoned her family to say she had “arrived safely” and planned to return to Nghệ An later that day.

However, Yến Nhi never came home.

Her family then received a message from her on 5 Nov saying that she would return that evening.

This was the last time they would hear from the 19-year-old.

Police arrest boyfriend

Alarmed, her family filed a missing persons report and began searching.

During the search, relatives also shared information online.

A resident from Hưng Yên then reported that a female body with similar tattoos had been found in the river.

Mr Nguyen Van Ngoc remembers his eldest daughter as a cheerful and diligent child.

He added that Yến Nhi, who said she would only be gone for one to two days, did not show any signs of unhappiness before leaving home.

On Monday (24 Nov), police in Hanoi arrested the victim’s boyfriend in their investigations.

