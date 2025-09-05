Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase & abandoned in Thai reservoir, police suspect murder

Woman’s body found in suitcase floating in Chonburi reservoir, sparking murder investigation

A gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday (3 Sept) morning when police in Chonburi, Thailand, found the body of a woman stuffed in a suitcase floating in Khlong Bang Phai reservoir.

Suitcase weighed down with 9 dumbbells

At about 6.30am, police were alerted to a mysterious suitcase emitting a foul odour in the reservoir.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the black suitcase tightly chained, locked with a padlock, and secured with zip ties.

Upon opening it, officers discovered the body of a woman, approximately 30 years old, curled up in a fetal position. She was topless and was wearing cream-coloured pants.

The woman appeared to have been dead for about five days, but her cause of death is not immediately clear.

Inside the suitcase, investigators also found nine dumbbells, ranging from 0.5 to 5kg.

Rowers make grim discovery during morning training

Mr Kasemsit Boriboonwasin (name transliterated from Thai), a national rower, revealed that he and over 20 teammates had arrived at the scene of the incident for a morning practice session.

They were training about 80 to 90 metres from the shore when they noticed the ominous suitcase, which was apparently leaking blood.

The team immediately stopped their session and dragged the suitcase to the shore.

Mr Kasemsit confirmed that the suitcase was not present during their practice session the night before.

Police investigating pssible connection to earlier case

The woman’s body was subsequently sent for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators suspect the woman was killed, placed in a suitcase weighted with dumbbells, and subsequently dumped into the water.

Chillingly, the case bears a resemblance to another case this year in which the body of a woman was found in a red suitcase in Ban Chang District. The suitcase was similarly weighted down with dumbbells and discarded in the water.

The two locations are about 14km apart, and authorities are investigating a possible link between the cases, suspecting that the same group of criminals may be involved, according to Khaosod.

