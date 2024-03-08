Where to get free premium dog food & other exciting perks at this year’s PetExpo

Visit the Boneve booth at PetExpo 2024 to get free samples & win prizes

Every dog owner wants the best for their furkid, especially when it comes to maintaining their health.

With this in mind, Boneve, a pet food brand from New Zealand, created Freeze-Dried Raw Prey, a carefully crafted meal solution that consists of the full suite of vitamin B complex that will keep your precious pooch in tip-top condition.

If you’re keen on learning more about the product and scoring some free samples, you’ll get the chance to do so next weekend.

From 15 to 17 March, be sure to look out for Boneve’s booth at the PetExpo, where there will be a treasure trove of freebies and exclusive perks for fur-parents like yourself.

Boneve’s Freeze-Dried Raw Prey offers all you need to keep your furkid happy & healthy

While it’s highly recommended for doggos to consume fresh and raw food, owners may not always have the time or energy to ensure this.

Enter Boneve’s Freeze-Dried Raw Prey. Apart from requiring minimal preparation, it also promises quality freshness.

Notably, it has the complete suite of Vitamin B complex, which will enhance your doggo’s health in more ways than one.

Since animals cannot produce B vitamins independently, Boneve’s Freeze-Dried Raw Prey becomes an indispensable addition to your pet’s diet.

But that’s not all it has to offer — its feeding solution consists of 98.8% meat, organs and bones, replicating what carnivores like dogs would eat in the wild.

Moreover, the formula is fortified with rosehip extract to ensure your pup has a healthy coat, skin, and joints.

To top it all off, fur-parents can rest assured as Freeze-Dried Dog Prey is free of genetically modified organisms (GMO), antibiotics, growth hormones, and other nasties you don’t want in your pet’s system.

After all, nothing but the best for your Good Boys and Good Girls, right?

There are even three different flavours to choose from to suit your furkid’s needs and preferences:

Chicken & Venison — enhances digestive and immune health

Beef & Hoki — improves skin and coat support

Lamb & Trevally — offers hip and joint support

With so many benefits, it’s almost hard to believe that it comes in one convenient packet that requires almost no prep at all.

Get freebies, enjoy discounts & win fab prizes from Boneve at PetExpo

If all that has made you keen to stock up on a few packets for your pet, the best time to do so would be at the upcoming PetExpo.

Boneve will be setting up a booth right next to the entrance with loads of promotions, freebies, and perks especially for you and your furry friends.

If you’ve purchased freeze-dried food from other brands before, don’t forget to bring the empty bag along with you to redeem a free 100g pack of Freeze-Dried Raw Prey at Boneve’s PetExpo booth.

Don’t have any old packs to ‘trade’? Fret not because following Boneve on Instagram lets you redeem a free sample pack.

More freebies await when you spend S$70 and above at the booth as that entitles you to a free snuffle toy for your furkid. Do note that there are limited redemptions per day.

Pawrents aren’t forgotten as there are iPhones and Dyson vacuum cleaners to be scored in a scratch-and-win contest, which anyone who makes a purchase can participate in.

Speaking of winning, there will be a daily photo contest where you can stand to win one month’s supply of dog food. This is your photogenic furkid’s chance to shine.

As if all that wasn’t enough, several items will be discounted by more than 50% at the booth.

Told you this would be the best time to shop.

Visit Boneve booth at PetExpo 2024 from 15 to 17 March

Now that we’ve gone over all the details, remember to keep your weekend free and make a beeline for the Boneve booth (5E-07) at PetExpo 2024 from 15 to 17 March.

Here is more information about the event and how you can get there:



PetExpo 2024

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Halls 5B & 6, Singapore 486150,

Dates: 15 – 17 March

Times: 11am – 8pm (15 & 17 March), 10am – 8pm (16 March)

Tickets are available on PetExpo’s website at S$5 for a one-day pass and S$12 for a three-day pass. You can also buy them at the counter at the event itself at S$6 and S$14 respectively.

Admission is free for pets (of course they’re invited!), children below the age of 12, and Pioneer and Merdeka Generation card holders.

To learn more about Boneve and its range of products, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.

Our dog’s health is our responsibility

Just as we strive to eat healthier meals, our furkids deserve access to fresh and quality food too.

As responsible owners, it’s crucial for us to choose meals that not only please their palate but also provide them with essential nutrients.

By making informed decisions, we actively contribute to the well-being of our beloved doggos, ensuring they lead happy and healthy lives.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Boneve.

Featured image adapted from @hiro_white_socks on Instagram, @baby.hilz on Instagram, and PetExpo on Facebook.