Man Rents Out Boon Keng Utility Room At $500 A Month

Singapore has limited land area and many can’t buy a flat unless they’re eligible for a BTO or they turn 35. Migrants also require accommodation when they relocate here for work or school.

So, they turn to rental. One man is offering, for the small price of $500, a utility room-turned-bedroom in a condo unit in Boon Keng, a central area.

$500 sounds like a good deal considering rent usually goes for higher in condos.

But here’s a look at the size of the ‘room’:

Source

This reminds us of a capsule hotel room, where it’s just a bed, a socket for electrical appliances, and… that’s it.

Netizens who saw the rent posting weren’t very amused.

Utility room in Boon Keng condo goes for $500 monthly rent

A netizen posted the advertisement in the Property/Rooms For Rent/Sale Singapore Facebook group for a room in the Eight Riversuites condo, located in Boon Keng.

Source

The room has no air-conditioning — but there’s a fan. Also, you get your own private toilet!

Utility bills are included too.

There’s quite literally no left-over floor space after we set out the bed, nor is there, naturally, any room for other furniture.

Netizens appalled and amused at size of room

Someone shared the ad on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group, and the commenters were appalled and amused in equal measure.

Source

The size of the room certainly doesn’t make for easy viewing, let alone living.

Source

Another asked for a picture of the real room, since this had to be a luggage storage room… right?

Source

Everything has a price

While some wonder if renting out such a space is even legal, the truth is that it isn’t — as long as you’re doing so for at least 3 months.

Also, everything has a price, and $500 is actually on the low side for a rental room in a Singapore condominium, which is located centrally as well.

Someone might well think a small room is better than none at all, although we certainly think that if there’s no floor space, it’d probably be difficult to live in for months.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comment.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.