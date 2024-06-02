3-year-old boy sent to hospital after accident on CTE involving car & lorry

Boy was in car that collided with lorry during CTE accident

A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital when the car he was in was involved in an accident on the Central Expressway (CTE).

The vehicle collided with a lorry that swerved suddenly on the expressway, according to footage posted online.

Two others were also sent to hospital.

Car attempts to overtake lorry from the right

A video of the CTE accident was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (1 June).

Ostensibly taken by a car just behind, it shows a blue Isuzu lorry travelling on the far-left lane of the CTE just before the exit to Orchard Road.

A dark car in the centre lane then filters left in an apparent attempt to overtake the lorry from the right.

While the car manages to cut in front, it quickly slows down due to the queue of vehicles at the Orchard Road exit.

Lorry jams brakes & swerves, hitting car

This causes the lorry to hit the brakes and veer towards the right.

As it swerves, a white car crashes into its cabin.

The impact causes the lorry to careen towards the left and into the wall by the side of the CTE.

As it comes to a stop, some of the damaged shrubbery falls onto it.

3 people sent to hospital after CTE accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the CTE on Saturday (1 June) at about 11.20am.

The accident occurred in the direction towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE), before the Orchard Road exit, the SCDF added.

As a result, three people were sent to hospital — two to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and one to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

3-year-old boy sent to hospital after CTE accident

One of the people sent to hospital was a three-year-old boy, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News.

He was in the car, which was driven by a 38-year-old man, SPF added.

The car driver and a 54-year-old man, who was a passenger in the lorry, were the other two people sent to hospital.

All three people were conscious when they were conveyed.

Additionally, SCDF assessed two other people for minor injuries. Both of them declined to be sent to hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

