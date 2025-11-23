10-year-old boy in Indonesia dragged away by crocodile, villagers work together to save him

Young boy attacked and dragged away by crocodile while playing beneath waterside house

A young boy in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, miraculously survived after a crocodile lunged at him and dragged him underwater while he was playing beneath a stilt house near a riverbank.

The horrifying attack, which took place on Sunday (9 Nov) in Muara Bengalon Village, was captured in a video showing villagers screaming, scrambling, and fearlessly diving in to save the child.

HOROR MALAM DI BENGALON Suasana tenang di Desa Muara Bengalon, Kutai Timur, mendadak berubah mencekam saat seorang bocah 10 tahun, Muhammad Zaki Ramadani, diterkam buaya di bawah kolong warung, Minggu (9/11) malam. Saksi mata sempat melihat tubuh Zaki dalam gigitan buaya… pic.twitter.com/ruN6kLUXuO — inilahcom (@inilahdotcom) November 11, 2025

Crocodile suddenly attacks boy playing under house

According to Bengalon Police Chief AKP Asriadi Jafar (name transliterated), the attack unfolded when the boy was playing on a wooden bridge under the house.

Without warning, a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and bit the child, dragging him beneath the surface.

“The crocodile pulled the victim into the water. Fortunately, residents reacted quickly and managed to save him,” AKP Asriadi said on Wednesday (12 Nov).

Eyewitness accounts reveal the intensity of the rescue.

One witness immediately jumped into the river and tried to grab the crocodile’s tail, but lost his grip.

Another villager then rushed in to help free the boy from the crocodile’s mouth.

“Thanks to their quick action, the victim was successfully rescued,” AKP Asriadi added.

Boy sustains serious injuries to neck and body

The boy suffered serious injuries to his neck and body but was successfully evacuated from the water and rushed to the nearest hospital for emergency treatment, according to Indonesia’s news outlet Poros Jakarta.

He is currently receiving intensive medical care, and doctors report that his condition is gradually improving.

As a gesture of support, AKP Asriadi and local police personnel visited the boy at the hospital to provide moral encouragement to the family.

“We are deeply concerned about this incident. We urge the community to stay alert, especially children who often play around rivers or waterways that serve as crocodile habitats,” the police chief said.

Authorities reminded residents living in coastal and riverside areas of East Kutai to maintain heightened vigilance, noting that crocodile sightings and attacks have become increasingly common near residential settlements.

Also read: Woman in India killed & dragged away by crocodile while washing in river, body found half-eaten



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Poros Jakarta and iNews Kaltim.