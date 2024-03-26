17-year-old M’sian student allegedly beaten to death for stealing S$24, 13 students arrested

17-year-old Malaysian student allegedly beaten to death over missing cash

A 17-year-old boy was reportedly beaten to death in his college dormitory in Malaysia over a dispute stemming from missing cash amounting to RM85 (S$24.10).

A warden had found him dead in a dormitory room with bruises and wounds all over his body.

Some of the victim’s dormitory mates had allegedly confronted him for stealing money from two other students.

Police have arrested 13 students between the ages of 16 and 19 in relation to the case. Investigations are ongoing.

Warden found student unconscious in dormitory room on 22 March

According to The New Straits Times (NST), an on-duty warden found the victim, 17-year-old Muhd Nazmie Aizat Muhd Narul Azwan, unconscious in a vocational college dormitory room in Lahad Datu, Sabah at 6.50am on 22 March.

Medical personnel from Lahad Datu Hospital later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad confirmed that the college director had alerted them to the incident.

Investigations found that the incident had occurred on the second floor of the male dormitory building, he said in a media statement.

Subsequent checks revealed signs of injuries and bruises on several parts of the victim’s body.

13 students arrested in relation to the case

The police have determined that the incident was due to “a disagreement between the victim and other dormitory residents.”

They had accused the victim of stealing RM35 (S$9.97) and RM50 (S$14.25), and “beat him up”, The Star reported.

The police have arrested 13 male students between the ages of 16 and 19 in relation to the case.

Authorities have also seized a smartphone charger and identified seven independent witnesses to assist with ongoing investigations.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily and The Star.