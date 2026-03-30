11-year-old boy in M’sia dies after dog bite to face, rabies suspected

Boy dies allegedly after being bitten by dog in the face a month ago

An 11-year-old boy in Malaysia has died after being bitten on the face by a dog, with rabies suspected.

According to China Press, the victim, Izzul Ihsan, a Year 5 student, was attacked in February near the banks of the Maliha River.

He was reportedly chased and bitten on the jaw and cheek by an aggressive black dog.

According to his sister’s Facebook post, the dog appeared to have an owner but was allowed to roam freely.

Rabies symptoms appear only a month later

His sister shared that symptoms only surfaced about a month after the bite.

He later tested positive for rabies.

According to Sinchew, the boy experienced loss of appetite, restlessness, sensitivity to sound, and increased irritability.

He was admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on 13 March as his condition worsened.

Despite treatment, his health deteriorated, and he died on Wednesday (18 March) due to respiratory failure.

He was laid to rest the following day.

His sister said he may be the second person in Sarawak to die from a dog bite this year.

She also highlighted concerns over the high number of stray dogs in the Maliha area, especially with children often playing outdoors.

Family urges public to seek treatment after bites

The family urged the public not to handle stray dog carcasses without proper protection.

They also advised anyone bitten or scratched by a dog or cat, or exposed to animal saliva through wounds or mucous membranes, to seek medical attention immediately.

The Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services and the Ministry of Health have not officially confirmed rabies as the cause of death.

Also read: 13-year-old girl in the Philippines dies of rabies, was tied to hospital bed



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press.