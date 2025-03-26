Boy in China falls while eating candy on stick, 11cm-long stick pierces through mouth & into base of skull

Candy stick pierces through boy’s skull after falls while eating candy

A six-year-old boy in China suffered a terrifying accident when he fell while eating candy on a stick — causing the stick to pierce through his mouth, into the base of his skull, and into his brain.

According to local reports based on Guangzhou Daily, the accident happened on Wednesday (26 Mar) while the boy, identified as Xiao Zhu, was holding a bamboo stick with maltose candy on it.

Holding the stick in his hand in an attempt to break his fall, the stick pierced through his mouth and into the base of his skull, leaving him in excruciating pain.

His shocked parents rushed him to the hospital, where doctors conducted an emergency CT scan.

Bamboo stick pierces into boy’s lower back part of brain

The results revealed an 11cm-long bamboo stick had penetrated through his mouth, into the base of his skull, and even reached his cerebellum — the part of the brain responsible for movement and coordination.

Doctors at Zhongshan First Hospital classified his condition as critical and realised the surgery would be extremely risky.

The stick had pierced his jugular bulb, a major blood collection point at the base of the skull that sends blood from the brain back to the heart.

Any wrong move could trigger massive bleeding, making the operation a life-or-death situation.

A team of specialists, including neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, and dental experts, was quickly assembled to develop a careful surgical plan.

Boy survives with neurological functions intact

After an intense seven-hour operation, doctors successfully removed the stick without damaging Xiao Zhu’s brain or blood vessels. Incredibly, he survived without any neurological impairments.

He was discharged just two weeks later, without complications, infections, or excessive bleeding.

Head surgeon Guo Shaolei used the case to warn parents about the dangers of letting children run or move while eating, especially when holding sharp objects like sticks or chopsticks.

He also urged parents to stay calm in medical emergencies and never pull out foreign objects lodged in the body, as doing so could worsen internal injuries. Instead, children should be rushed to the hospital immediately for professional treatment.

Lastly, Dr Guo encouraged parents to learn first aid, particularly how to stop bleeding and manage wounds, to handle unexpected emergencies more effectively.

Featured image adapted from Guangzhou Daily.