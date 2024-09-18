11-year-old boy in Indonesia catches 7-metre-long python with rope to keep it from eating livestock

11-year-old boy catches 7-metre-long python with rope

Shortly past midnight last Saturday (14 Sept), an 11-year-old boy from South Sulawesi, Indonesia caught a seven-metre-long python.

Hakim, also known as Kimono, was heading home from fishing in the river with his friends when they encountered the giant snake in a rice field by the road.

Impressively, the boy somehow managed to ensnare the python by its head, reported detikSulsel.

Boy catches python to stop it from eating livestock

Hakim caught the snake to prevent it from attacking the community’s livestock, his friend Fikran Misran told detikSulsel.

Although it had not yet eaten any animals, it was dangerously close to the area where lickstocks were kept.

The friends used a rope meant for tying cows, which they found in a community hut, to capture the snake.

According to Fikran, The capture took less than an hour despite the python resisting.

Boy and friends manage to kill snake

Once the python was secured, the group threw it in a forest, far from residents’ settlements.

Unsure if the python had died, Fikran went to the forest the next morning to check on the snake, which was confirmed dead.

