Giant python falls from ceiling of home in M’sia, authorities struggle to subdue it

Giant python falls from ceiling of home in Malaysia

On 5 Sep, a giant python fell from the ceiling into the living room of a house in Seremban, Malaysia.

Photos and videos of the shocking incident were shared last week by @mummyamoi4u on TikTok, quickly amassing 843,500 views.

The OP explained that her father had shared the images and clips of the “unexpected visitor” in their family group chat.

Father leads giant snake into bathroom

The video shows a missing portion of the ceiling that had collapsed from the weight of the enormous snake.

The father, who was filming the scene, then opened the bathroom door, revealing the python curled up against the wall mirror.

@mummyamoi4u Kejadian pagi td dlm pukul 9.30am, ayah wasap dlm group family.. Terkejut n hati risau bila ayah bagi tau ada tetamu tg tak diundang masuk dlm rumah… 5/9/24 .. @Fadirallah @rohaizalfadirallah @SisNida @Abah kasut Bundle ♬ original sound – DailyDoseOfSoundEffects

According to a local report, three family members were inside the house during the incident.

Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) Kuala Pilah District Officer, Lt. Mohamad Ghazali Abd. Rahim said that they tried to drive the python out of the house but the snake went into the bathroom instread.

Giant python weighs about 15 kilograms

MCDF personnel arrived at the house within 20 minutes, the OP wrote in a follow-up video.

They struggled to carry the hefty python, which weighed just under 15 kilograms, and eventually stuffed it into a sack.

According to the MCDF, the nearby forest behind the house may be the reason why there was a python in the ceiling.

The snake was brought to the Kuala Pilah District Operations Control Center and later handed over to the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

Featured image adapted from @apmkualapilah.n9 on TikTok, @mummyamoi4u on TikTok