Boy In China Strangles Grandma To Death, Allegedly Unhappy She Punished Him

Boy In China Strangles Grandma To Death, Arrested By Police

In many cultures, it’s common for elders to discipline children by scolding and hitting them. However, one boy in China was angered when his grandma hit him and decided to retaliate.

In a video that has now gone viral, the 10-year-old boy could be seen hitting his grandma before dragging her to the ground in a chokehold.

He strangled her for a little over two minutes until her body went limp.

The incident took place in Heilongjiang, China’s northernmost province. Oriental Daily reported that the boy was later taken into police custody.

Boy strangles grandma

In the opening seconds of the video, the grandma could be seen smacking the boy twice on the head as he tried to snatch a wooden stick from her.

The boy then threw a punch towards the grandma’s torso.

When the grandma reached down to a grab one side of a sandal, the boy wrapped his arms around her neck and dragged her to the ground.

As they fell to the ground, the boy kept his grandma in a chokehold while she hit him using the sandal, trying to get him to release his grip on her.

Despite her repeated hits, he held strong, all the while muttering angrily.

In the background, a dog could be heard barking incessantly as this happened.

All of a sudden, the grandma stopped hitting the boy but he seemed to continue strangling her.

As this was happening, the person behind the camera, whose voice sounds like that of a young man, could be heard laughing, urging him to get up.

However, the boy continued shouting, “You always hit me, say I’m unreasonable, hit me, who’s the unreasonable one now?”

Later, the young man tried to get the boy off his grandma, reassuring him that his grandma was not hitting him anymore.

He then said that the grandma was “crushed to death”.

That was when the boy finally relented and released his grip on his grandma, who remained sprawled on the ground in the same position.

Woman canes boy repeatedly

Immediately, a middle-aged woman who was armed with a cane and carrying another young child on her back started caning the boy.

She yelled at him to get up, pulling him by his arm.

At this point, the boy’s leg was still under his grandma’s head and her limp body could be seen moving as the boy was hit and pulled by the woman.

The woman then distinctly said, “grandma is dead”. Gesturing towards the grandma, she asked the boy to see for himself.

She continued raining hits on the boy who, as if realising the gravity of the situation, began wailing.

In the video, he could be heard saying through his cries, “Grandma get up.”

The woman then briefly grabbed the grandma’s arm but the latter remained unresponsive and her arm fell back to the ground. Seeing this, the woman went back to hitting the boy.

Several other young boys were watching from outside the room as this unfolded.

Boy arrested by police

The incident took place recently in Lalatun, Haicheng Town, Zhaodong City.

Oriental Daily reported that the boy lived alone with his grandma while his parents worked overseas.

It is believed that on the day of the incident, the boy was egged on by his friends to confront and get physical with his grandma.

After the incident, the boy and three of his peers were arrested by the police.

