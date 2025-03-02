Viral M’sian boy who crawled to school with slippers on hands gifted 3 wheeled crutches

Boy who crawled to school with slippers on hands gifted wheeled crutches

Muhammad Shairid Hadif Ridhuan Shah, a 5-year-old boy from Johor, Malaysia, received several wheeled crutches after going viral for crawling to school wearing slippers on his hands.

One of the crutches was personally delivered to the boy’s residence by Amin Mohd Shukor, the founder and chair of a non-governmental organization (NGO), on Thursday (27 Feb).

Mr Amin told mStar that many people said they wanted to donate to Shairid, but no one would provide a solution, so he took matters into his own hands.

“Because I had no expertise in making steel materials, I looked for suppliers and parties who could produce wheeled crutches for Shairid,” he shared.

Boy receives custom-made crutch for long-term use

After finding someone who could make the mobility aid for the boy, Mr Amin ensured that Shairid would be able to use his wheeled crutch for a long time and that its height could be adjusted as he grows.

“I custom-made it for the long term. The same type of cane at the hospital is usually for physiotherapy and rehab (recovery), but this one is for use until the age of 12 years,” he said.

Additionally, the crutch can carry Shairid’s school bag so he would not have to deal with his heavy textbooks.

According to Mr Amin, he was moved to help the boy as he was a father himself and he had also experienced hardships as a child.

“When I saw Shairid enthusiastic about going to school, I remembered my 4-year-old daughter. I waited nine years to be blessed with the light of her eyes.”

He also expressed that he was in awe of Siti Azah, Shairid’s mother, who was a single mom to five children.

“She had a strong soul. When asked if she wanted to receive help, she said she was still capable. I was amazed by her fortitude,” said Mr Amin, who also donated money to Shairid’s mother.

Boy with rare condition receives 3 wheeled crutches

Ms Siti told mStar that Shairid has received two wheeled crutches so far and is expecting to be sent another one — one from Mr. Amin, another from a steel workshop owner, and a third from a motorcycle repair shop owner.

She said that she was grateful for the donations and happy to see her child excited.

“Usually I take Shairid to school to class. But earlier, from the school gate he wanted to use the crutch.”

Shairid went viral after Siti Azah posted a video on 17 Feb of the boy crawling on all fours to attend his first day of school while she cheered on him in the background.

The mother, who did not expect the video to go viral, previously shared that Shairid suffers from caudal regression syndrome (CRS), a rare birth defect that caused him to be born without knees and calves.

