11-year–old boy in Taiwan drifts out to sea after skipping school to play in water, gets rescued

Young boy found drifting alone at sea after skipping class

A harrowing maritime rescue unfolded in Miaoli, Taiwan, on Tuesday (16 June) after an 11-year-old boy skipped class and ended up drifting alone at sea atop a large piece of styrofoam.

Child caught drifting alone on filmsy block of styrofoam

Footage from the incident showed the boy balanced entirely on a flimsy block of styrofoam.

What’s more alarming is that he is seen without a life jacket or any form of water safety equipment.

The incident occurred near the south bank of Xibin Zhonggang Bridge, where anglers spotted the child bobbing in rough waves.

Realising that a single rogue wave could capsize the makeshift float and submerge the child, they made a swift call to emergency services.

He had been absent from classroom earlier that morning

Coast Guard Administration (CGA) personnel arrived at the scene and intercepted the drifting styrofoam block, bringing the frightened boy safely to shore.

Authorities later contacted his father, who commutes to Hsinchu for work, to pick up his son.

Earlier that morning, the boy had been absent from school.

When his teacher could not reach his guardians, the school administration promptly notified the police to initiate a missing person search.

At that time, they were unaware that the boy had travelled to the coast alone to play in the ocean.

Boy comes from highly vulnerable family

The Miaoli County Education Department confirmed that the boy’s household had previously been flagged as a “vulnerable family” requiring social monitoring.

In response to the incident, the case has been referred to a student counselling centre, with professional counsellors and social workers providing psychological support and family intervention.

Authorities have also issued a stern reminder to parents and guardians to closely monitor children’s whereabouts and strictly prohibit minors from visiting unmonitored or hazardous bodies of water alone.

Also read: 7-year-old boy rescued after falling onto safety net at Taiwan airport



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Featured image adapted from 聯合釣具-竹南店 on Facebook.