17-year-old hacked to death after brother-in-law takes teasing remark too seriously in the Philippines

17-year-old boy in Philippines hacked to death by brother-in-law

A 17-year-old boy, Mark Florence Cepe, was hacked to death by his 24-year-old brother-in-law inside his home in Antipolo, Rizal, Philippines, at around 3am on Sunday (8 Dec).

According to Antipolo Police Captain Alnor De Vera Tagara, the victim and the suspect were also co-workers who had just returned from a Christmas party when the incident occurred.

“They had an argument, and the suspect then hacked and stabbed the victim,” Mr Tagara told ABS-CBN News.

Investigations revealed both men had been drinking alcohol.

The victim’s uncle, Joseph Delos Santos, added that the suspect admitted they had both used drugs before the altercation.

Victim allegedly threatened to ‘hack’ assailant

According to Mr Delos Santos, the two men arrived at Mr Cepe’s house and began bantering.

The victim jokingly told the suspect:

I will hack you.

The assailant, identified as Jolan, took the remark seriously and decided to strike first.

When Jolan entered the house, Mr Cepe was on his phone, with a machete beside him.

“He acted first, kicking the victim before hacking him in the chest and severing his hand,” Mr Delos Santos revealed.

The victim managed to tell his mother who had attacked him before being rushed to the hospital.

However, he was declared dead on arrival due to severe injuries to his hand, head, and body, GMA News reported.