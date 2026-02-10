Boy in India bites into lithium battery causing it to explode in his mouth

Lithium battery explodes in boy’s mouth in India

A young boy in India was injured after a lithium battery exploded inside his mouth when he bit into it at a mobile phone shop.

The shocking moment was captured on CCTV and has since circulated widely online.

Device burst in his mouth as he bit into it

As shown in a 24-second video shared by an X user on Friday (6 Feb), the boy stood by a mobile store’s counter service while holding a lithium battery in his hand.

He then put the battery into his mouth and started biting it.

Almost immediately, the battery exploded in his mouth, causing him to drop the burning device.

As the device flew towards the staff behind the counter, they fled the scene in panic.

Shocking incident inside a mobile shop when a boy began chewing on a Lithium Phone Battery. Within seconds, the battery exploded, leaving him seriously injured. The injured boy was rushed for medical treatment pic.twitter.com/03MeyXz28p — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 5, 2026

One of the staff then quickly picked up the ignited battery and threw it away.

It remains unclear when and where exactly the incident took place.

The boy was seriously injured from the explosion and was aided by the staff before being taken to a hospital, The Times of India reported.

Damaging lithium batteries can trigger explosion

According to Financial Express, the “pressure from the boy’s teeth punctured the battery casing”.

This likely triggered a chemical reaction known as thermal runaway, causing the battery to ignite violently.

Experts warned that damaged or swollen batteries are “highly unstable”, and if the internal layers are pierced or compressed, it can lead to an explosion.

Users are urged to handle these batteries with care and to dispose of them only at authorised recycling facilities.

Following the clip, netizens denounced the victim’s reckless act and highlighted how dangerous these batteries are when mishandled.

Also read: 3-year-old boy in China suffers burns after Xiaomi phone explodes while he watches videos



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @SajjadZ_056 on X.