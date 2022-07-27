12-Year-Old M’sian Boy Kicked Out Of House By Mother, Kind Man Rescues & Cares For Him

Malaysian Boy Seeking Foster Parents After Mother Kicked Him Out

Parents are supposed to be there for their children, guiding them through thick and thin and being a shoulder for them to cry on. Therefore, it is absolutely heartbreaking when we hear about kids not having the familial support they deserve.

Such was the case for one Malaysian boy, who is currently on the search for foster parents.

His mother allegedly kicked him out of the house after a misunderstanding between them. To make matters worse, the boy’s father has not been in contact with them for three years.

A kind man who is now taking care of the boy posted about his plight on Facebook, hoping that someone will come forward to help the boy or even become his foster parent.

Malaysian boy kicked out of house by mother

On Tuesday (26 Jul), a man called Kuan Chee Heng, aka Uncle Kentang, shared that he had picked up a 12-year-old boy from a neighbourhood in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Kuan is a social activist who’s known for regularly helping out the needy and less fortunate.

According to Mr Kuan, the boy, Aydenn, has been homeless ever since he was chased out of his home by his single mother after a huge quarrel.

Due to being “divorced” and “stressed” with financial constraints, Aydenn’s mother has refused to take him back. Mr Kuan added that the boy has not been to school since June 2020.

The last time Aydenn saw his father was three years ago. In his post, Mr Kuan urged the father to contact him.

Mr Kuan has also asked anyone who is willing to help the boy or even become his foster parent to get in touch with him.

“I cannot bear to see him sleep on the street,” Mr Kuan wrote. “Let us come together and help him.”

Hopes boy can go back to school

When Mr Heng found Aydenn, it was clear just how poor the boy’s living conditions were.

For instance, Aydenn’s glasses were broken since last year, but his mother had no money to send them for repair.

Even the state of Aydenn’s toothbrush, Mr Kuan said, was supposedly enough to make the toughest man cry.

Mr Kuan has since taken Aydenn for a haircut and gotten him two new pairs of spectacles, as well as two new pairs of shoes.

Despite his unfortunate circumstances, Aydenn appears to be a very self-sufficient individual. Mr Kuan shared a photo of the boy making his own drink for breakfast one morning.

Right now, Mr Kuan really hopes that the boy will be able to find a loving new home and have the chance to resume his education.

“He loves [board games],” Mr Heng said. “Help him please.”

Hope the boy can find a new home soon

No child should ever have to go through such struggles and find themselves without a place to stay.

Thankfully, Mr Kuan was there for Aydenn. We applaud him for stepping forward to look after the boy and take care of his needs.

Hopefully, Aydenn will be able to find a loving new home soon. And while it’s easy to judge his mother for what she did, it’s clear that she’s also struggling and we hope that she is able to get the help that she needs as well.

