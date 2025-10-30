Teen in Egypt kills & dismembers classmate, claims to have eaten a piece of the body

Teen in Egypt dismembers classmate after killing him

A 13-year-old in Ismailia, Egypt, was found to have killed and dismembered his classmate, before eating a piece of the victim’s body.

The horrific discovery was made after the victim’s family reported him missing on 12 Oct.

12-year-old Mohammed Ahmed had failed to return home from school and was also uncontactable.

Disposes dead classmate’s body parts

Upon checking footage from surveillance cameras, authorities were able to confirm that the boy went to his classmate Youssef Ayman’s home.

However, he never emerged from the residence.

Footage would later show Youssef exiting his home while carrying black plastic bags.

A police raid of the house yielded evidence of the crime.

Meanwhile, plastic bags containing human remains were also found near a local mall.

Teen confesses to committing crime

According to investigations, Youssef had invited Mohamed home to study and play.

However, while they were there, he beat his classmate until he died.

Youssef then used an electric saw to cut the victim’s body into six parts before placing them into the plastic bags.

The teen also confessed to cooking a small piece of the victim’s foot and eating it a day after committing the crime.

According to Newsroom, Youssef initially said that he and the victim had a verbal altercation, which escalated into a fight.

He claimed that the victim stabbed him in the hand, prompting him to strangle Mohammed and hit him until he died.

In his second statement, Youssef said he killed his classmate out of fear that Mohammed would report to the school that he stole his phone.

Boy’s stepfather detained for suspected involvement