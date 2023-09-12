M’sian Boy Discusses How To Make Lassi With Neighbour In Tamil, Earns Praise On TikTok

Malaysian Boy Goes Viral For Conversing With Neighbour In Tamil While Making Lassi

It’s always heartening to witness the close bonds that neighbours form with each other in tight-knit communities.

Even more so, when they occur between the unlikeliest of individuals.

This was certainly the case recently when a Malaysian boy went viral for speaking in Tamil with his neighbour.

The video of them discussing how to make lassi, an Indian yoghurt-based drink, earned the appreciation of netizens online.

Malaysian boy speaks with neighbour in Tamil while making lassi

Kartik Suresh aka @kartik_suresh on TikTok posted the video, sharing the wholesome interaction between him and his young neighbour, Kai Kai.

The video starts with Kartik cutting up mangoes for the beverage while Kai Kai suggests that adding in grapes and apples would make it sweeter.

He then runs to ask Kartik’s mother if they have the fruits in question, even addressing her as “Amma” — Tamil for mother.

When she says they don’t, he returns to Kartik’s side. Shortly after, he impatiently tells him to hurry up, stating that he wants to “go [already].”

Continuing to converse in Tamil, Kai Kai notes that the cut mango pieces look good enough to eat. He refrains from actually trying it, though, making a face as he jokes that “Amma” would get mad.

Praised for fluency in Tamil

The video goes on to show Kai Kai helping Kartik by bringing the plate of mango pieces to the blender.

With his neighbour guiding him, he fills it with the fruit, before switching it on.

Once the beverage is done, Kartik pours him a glass and adds in yoghurt to turn it into lassi.

He then asks Kai Kai for his verdict — and judging by his smile and answer, it has more than lived up to his expectations.

The video has since gone viral and those in the comments expressed their appreciation for the duo.

Some praised Kai Kai for his fluency in Tamil, and Kartik as well for being a good neighbour.

A Tamil speaker even noted that Kai Kai seemed to be more well-versed in the language than they are.

This isn’t the only time Kartik and Kai Kai have gone viral for their interactions, though.

Last year, a video of Kai Kai complaining to Kartik’s mother after he refused to order drinks and pizza for him gained over two million views.

Kartik then shared that they were neighbours in a subsequent video.

Featured image adapted from @kartik_suresh on TikTok.