12-year-old boy in China suffers permanent fertility issue after parents delay treatment for his missing testicle

Boy suffers permanent reproductive impairment due to missing testicle

A 12-year-old boy in Yongxing, Hunan, has suffered permanent reproductive impairment after his parents delayed seeking medical treatment for a missing testicle.

His parents reportedly noticed about a year earlier that they could not feel a testicle in his left scrotum.

However, believing he was still young, they decided to adopt a “wait and see” approach.

After seeing no improvement for a year, they eventually brought him to Chenzhou Children’s Hospital for medical attention.

Testicle found stuck in groin area

According to a 6 March report by Xiaoxiang Morning Post, an ultrasound revealed that the boy’s left testicle was located in the upper part of the inguinal canal, an area in the groin.

Doctors also discovered the testicle was about 1cm smaller than the other one, indicating delayed development.

Surgeons successfully repositioned the testicle using a keyhole surgical procedure.

However, doctors said the boy had already missed the “golden treatment window” of six to 18 months.

As a result, the reproductive function of the affected testicle may have suffered irreversible damage.

Condition known as ‘cryptorchidism’

According to specialists at Chenzhou Children’s Hospital, the condition is known as cryptorchidism.

It occurs when one or both testicles fail to descend into the scrotum after birth.

Instead, the testicle may remain trapped in the abdomen or inguinal canal.

Normally, testicles descend from the abdomen during pregnancy and reach the scrotum by birth.

Doctors say the best treatment window is between six months and 1.5 years old.

Correcting the position of the testicle at this stage helps preserve reproductive and hormonal functions.

Untreated cases may lead to serious complications

Experts warn that untreated cryptorchidism can lead to several serious complications.

One major risk is infertility, as testicles require the cooler environment of the scrotum, which is 1–2°C lower than body temperature.

The condition also increases the risk of testicular cancer by 20 to 40 times, and tumours may be harder to detect when the testicle is hidden.

Undescended testicles are also more vulnerable to injury, which can cut off the blood supply and cause the organ to die.

Doctors added that the physical differences may also lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and social withdrawal as children grow older.

Experts stressed that parents should not delay medical attention if they notice abnormalities.

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Featured image adapted from Xiaoxiang Morning Post via NetEase.