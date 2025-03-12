4-year-old boy in US calls police after mother eats his ice cream, officers settle case by offering him 2 scoops

4-year-old boy calls police after discovering mum had eaten his ice cream

A four-year-old boy in Wisconsin, the United States (US), called the police on his own mother after he discovered that she had eaten his ice cream.

The amusing incident unfolded on 4 March when the boy dialled 911, telling the dispatcher that his mother was being “bad” and needed to be “taken away”.

When the dispatcher asked him to explain what happened, the boy said: “Come and get my mummy.”

Before he could say more, his mother quickly stepped in and took the phone from him despite his objections.

“Oh, this little one got the phone, and he’s four,” she calmly informed the dispatcher.

Mum admits to crime of eating boy’s ice cream

A few seconds later, she confessed that she had eaten her son’s ice cream, which had prompted him to call 911, American news outlet Cable News Network (CNN) reported.

The boy could be heard in the background, still upset and arguing with his mother.

Police then dropped by the family’s home to ensure the so-called ice cream theft wasn’t hiding a more serious issue.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the boy reaffirmed that his mother had eaten his ice cream and insisted she should be jailed.

However, after speaking with the officers, he eventually decided not to press charges, saying he didn’t want his mother behind bars — he just wanted some ice cream.

Two days later, the officers returned to surprise the boy with two scoops of ice cream topped with blue sprinkles.

