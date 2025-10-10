16-year-old boy keeps lookout while teens rape girl in Bukit Panjang carpark, pleads guilty

16-year-old boy acts as lookout while teens rape girl in Bukit Panjang, pleads guilty on 6 Oct

A 16-year-old boy who acted as a lookout while two teenagers raped a 13-year-old girl in Bukit Panjang pleaded guilty on 6 Oct to multiple charges, including abetment of rape.

The incident took place on 1 Sept 2023 and involved another 16-year-old Singaporean, referred to as B2.

B2, his 13-year-old girlfriend (identified as V1), the accused, and several friends had gathered at a playground near Hillion Mall, where they consumed alcohol.

V1 became intoxicated after drinking two and a half bottles of soju and eventually vomited on herself.

Three female friends carried her to a nearby multi-storey car park to change her soiled clothes. B2 then asked them to leave.

As they stepped away, the accused stood guard while B2 and a 15-year-old boy sexually assaulted and raped the unconscious girl.

When the accused saw the police approaching, he alerted the others. The group fled the scene after dressing the victim.

Rape revealed months later

Police initially stopped the 15-year-old boy, who falsely claimed he did not know V1.

Under police instruction, he called B2, who also denied knowing her.

The accused did not return, as he had previously absconded from a boys’ home.

V1 was later hospitalised and diagnosed with alcohol intoxication and mild dehydration, though no arrests were made at the time.

In January 2024, while staying at a boys’ home, the accused confided in a psychologist about the Bukit Panjang incident. The psychologist reported the matter to the authorities.

B2 subsequently pleaded guilty on 30 Sept to six charges, including rape.

Separate assault & voyeurism incidents

On 9 Jan 2025, the accused and two accomplices confronted a 12-year-old schoolmate in the school canteen, suspecting him of reporting their vaping activities to school authorities.

When the younger boy refused to fight, the accused slapped him twice while the others joined in. Later, as they were walking to the school hall, he punched the boy in the face.

The victim’s father later lodged a police report.

In another case on 11 March, the accused entered a school toilet after hearing a commotion.

Inside, he found an 18-year-old Malaysian student who had soiled himself due to diarrhoea and left the cubicle door open.

The accused recorded a video of the exposed student and shared it with a friend before deleting it.

The student reported the incident, and school staff alerted the police.

Pleads guilty to 4 charges

In court on 6 Oct, the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to four offences: abetment of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, voyeurism, and theft from a Popular bookstore in July 2023.

The prosecutor described the accused’s behaviour as “troubling” and persistent, stressing the need for a strong deterrent sentence.

He also opposed the possibility of probation.

The judge ordered a reformative training suitability report, with sentencing scheduled for November.

