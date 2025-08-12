Mysterious ‘boy’ spooks woman on S’pore bus after he appears only in window reflection

‘Ghost boy’ seen only in window reflection scares woman on late-night bus

A recent TikTok video showing the mysterious figure of a “boy” who appears only in a bus window reflection — but is nowhere to be seen inside — has left netizens feeling spooked.

Uploaded on 8 Aug by TikTok user @vncvncvn, the short video has already garnered close to 200,000 views, with many viewers admitting they were unsettled by the strange sight.

The footage begins innocently enough, with the camera panning across the dimly lit interior of a bus at night.

At first glance, everything seems normal. A man can be seen sitting quietly in a priority seat, scrolling on his phone.

Notably, the video begins panning from the window of the bus, showing the clear reflection of a boy in a school uniform, seemingly standing inside the bus and looking down at his phone.

But when the camera turns towards the bus’s actual interior, the boy is nowhere to be seen.

“Do you see what I see,” says the on-screen text.

“Really scared me leh wtf,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote in her caption.

Some netizens spooked by reflection of boy on bus

As the notorious Hungry Ghost Month draws near, netizens expressed feeling creeped out by the video.

Some commenters wanted to know who the mysterious boy was and where he had disappeared to.

“The boy suddenly gone?” another asked, clearly spooked.

However, several other users took the rational approach and offered an explanation — the “ghost” was likely a real person standing inside another bus that had pulled up alongside the bus OP had been in.

Just when everything seemed to make sense, another netizen joked that the OP should have been more scared of the uncle inside the bus, who seemingly had “no reflection”.

OP really thought she saw a ghost

In a follow-up TikTok post, the OP revealed that the incident happened late at night after she boarded the bus at Siglap MRT station.

For most of the ride, it was just her and the older man. But then, she caught sight of the “ghost boy” in the reflection, apparently walking towards the exit.

Knowing that there were only two passengers inside her bus, it “freaked” her out and she started wondering to herself:

Is this finally happening to me? Horror stories on bus. Bus ghost? Am I finally seeing it for myself?

The truth, however, was far less supernatural. It turned out the boy was simply inside the bus, travelling beside hers.

“But guys, guess what? It was just the bus next to us,” she said with a smile when it dawned on her.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

