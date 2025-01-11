‘Poor thing’: Boy saddened after learning delicious yakiniku meat Japanese mum cooked is lamb

Boy saddened after learning delicious yakiniku meat Japanese mum cooked is lamb

In order to fully appreciate your food, you must learn where it comes from. This was the lesson one Japanese mum was teaching her son earlier this week.

However, the young boy couldn’t help but feel saddened when he learned that the delicious yakiniku meat he was eating came from a lamb.

On Thursday (9 Jan), the mother — who’s also a content creator showcasing her family life in Switzerland — shared the exchange on Instagram where her son’s adorable reaction endeared viewers and quickly went viral.

Son feels sad about lamb meat

As the clip begins, her son says “Itadakimasu”, a typical Japanese phrase uttered before enjoying a meal. He then uses a piece of seaweed to wrap the rice and meat into a neat roll.

The dish is a Hokkaido specialty called “Jingisukan” which features grilled lamb meat.

“Delicious,” her son said. “I love this taste.”

As the young boy munches on his meal, his mum also begins to teach him about the dish.

However, when she told him that the meat he was savouring was lamb, he immediately reacted with sadness.

“Poor thing,” he said.

The mother attempted to console her child, assuring that it is alright for him to eat it.

“But a lamb died, right?” her son asked in response.

She then attempted another explanation, elaborating that it is natural for predators to eat other animals for food, like how lions eat zebras.

The boy manages a wry smile before thanking the lamb and continuing to enjoy his meal.

Netizens found his reaction endearing

Many commenters found the boy’s honest reaction adorable.

A few also pointed out his innocent kindness and commended the mum for teaching her son very gently.

Another said that the young boy will surely not waste food now that he knows where it comes from, even adding that he was shaping up to be an intelligent man.

