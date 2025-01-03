Tears flow as young Thai volunteer discovers accident victim he’s rescuing is his mother

Young Thai volunteer bursts into tears after realising his mother is the accident victim he’s rescuing

A young rescue volunteer in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, broke into tears after realising that one of the victims he was aiding was his own mother.

The emotional moment was captured in a TikTok video, where the boy’s heartbreak drew an outpouring of support from netizens.

Mother and sister were in an accident

According to Khaosod, the volunteer team responded to a road accident earlier this week.

In Thailand, volunteering as rescue workers is a way to good karma, especially during the holidays when accidents are more common.

Upon arriving at the scene, the young volunteer initially thought one of the injured women resembled his mother’s twin.

However, he was shocked to realise it was, in fact, his mum.

In the caption, the TikTok account shared that the boy discovered both his mother and sister lying injured on the road.

Overwhelmed, he broke into tears as his heart raced with shock.

A man was removing the boy’s gloves and offering him comfort.

“It’s a situation that no rescue worker would ever want to be in,” said the TikTok user, who was also a rescue worker.

Subsequent videos showed the boy helping transport his mother to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries. Fortunately, both she and his sister are recovering well.

Volunteer rescue workers in Thailand

In Thailand, it is not unusual for rescue workers, rather than EMTs, to be the first responders to traffic accidents.

According to a 2013 report by The Guardian, Thailand operates a “two-tier” emergency support system. Basic volunteer rescue teams are often dispatched to accident scenes first, while hospital ambulances are called in only if the situation is deemed critical.

This arrangement stems from Thailand’s large population and high accident rates, which have put significant strain on emergency services.

However, volunteer rescue efforts are not without challenges.

Rivalries between rescue groups have occasionally led to disputes over jurisdiction. In April 2023, such a disagreement escalated into a fistfight, leaving three individuals injured.

Featured image adapted from @user4816612431578 on TikTok and @user4816612431578 on TikTok.