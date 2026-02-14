Boy scouts in Thailand bring live chicken to camp, instructor gets raw meat from supermarket as substitute

Boy scouts in Thailand bring live chicken, instructor gets replacement from supermarket

In preparation for a scouting camp, a couple of boy scouts in Thailand were instructed to bring raw ingredients to learn how to cook.

However, they misunderstood the instructions and ended up bringing a live chicken instead.

The sight of a live animal stunned his instructor, who then headed to the supermarket to get replacements to save the poor bird.

Learning survival skills during camp

On 29 Jan, the instructor shared a 21-second clip of the incident on Facebook, drawing laughs from netizens at the absurdity of the situation.

According to Khaosod, the boys were instructed to bring raw ingredients to the camp, located in the Nakhon Ratchasima province of Thailand.

The boys were told that they had to bring between one and two types of meat, ideally something that “does not spoil easily”.

Upon settling into camp on the first day, everything appeared relatively normal until the viral moment.

In the clip, a group of boys can be seen carrying a live chicken and approaching the instructor.

“Students! What are you doing with the chicken?” the instructor asked the boys behind thinly veiled laughter.

Quickly getting a replacement

The kids, possibly sensing the absurdity as well, had cheeky grins on their faces.

“We brought it here to cook,” one of them innocently replied.

The instructor said he never expected the kids to bring a live chicken to camp. He thought they had just brought the chicken as a pet to play with.

Feeling pity for the live creature, the instructor intervened and headed to a nearby supermarket to buy butchered chicken instead.

Featured image adapted from ครูเกม บัณฑิต on Facebook.

